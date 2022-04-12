Fake US$ Conmen On The Prowl

By A Correspondent- Conmen dealing in fake United States dollars were last Thursday forced to flee in a getaway vehicle in Karoi, which they later dumped during a chase by the police.

The fraudsters are still on the run after they duped a Karoi resident, Brenda Nachi (42) of her US$20 after they bought some toiletries from her using the fake currency.

They had given her a fake US$100.00 note and received US$80 change from her.

Nachi made a police report resulting in the chase around 8.00pm on Thursday evening.

The suspects were driving a white Toyota Mark X with registration numbers AFI 7454.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the incident saying investigations were underway.

‘‘The unknown accused persons used fake US dollar notes to buy a few items and were given change. The unknown accused persons forged their vehicle number plate by using a yellow reflector and black insulating tape to cover the letter ‘I’ so that it reads as letter ‘H’,” Chitove said.

She said after the chase by the police, the robbers abandoned their getaway vehicle where police found a machete, a sjambok and a home- made big sharp knife.

A pair of number plates with registration numbers AFA 5494 was recovered in the vehicle.

The suspects have been targeting the Karoi farming town for the past two years using the same operation, and were getting away with it until last Thursday when luck ran out of them.-newsday

