Centre No Longer Holding For Togarasei Mwonzora

By-MDC Alliance councillors in Bulawayo are said to be planning to dump their party President Douglas Mwonzora.

This came out of a caucus meeting of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) two weeks ago.

The CCC caucus was chaired by former Bulawayo deputy mayor, Tinashe Kambarami and former Bulawayo Senator, Matson Hlalo.

The caucus reportedly discussed a possible move for the councillors to pass a vote of no confidence against the city’s Town Clerk, Christopher Dube and the Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni.

In leaked audio to the Councillors’ WhatsApp group, Clr Ndlovu accused MDC Alliance Councillors of being sell-outs, claiming that the majority are planning to ditch Mwonzora just before the 2023 general elections. Ndlovu said:

I have a question Bulawayo councillors, I will exclude two people or just maybe one from this group, and the person I will remove is the chief whip, Clr Silas Chigora.

I will exclude you chief whip because you stand for what you say. People have been accusing you of causing the recall of councillors until we realised that you are innocent and you have clearly stated that you are a member of the MDC-T.

What I would like to know is who exposed me that I attended the CCC caucus, who leaked, I am asking, who exposed me.

I would like to say the truth right now and right here that even the MDC-T president Mwonzora is dull, if he was clever he would recall all the sell-outs from Bulawayo.

In this group there is not even one councillor going with Mwonzora, the majority of you are saying they will leave him during the last days of your terms.

Ndlovu further claimed that there were some MDC Alliance Councillors who attended a meeting with CCC leader Nelson Chamisa in Harare, recently.

When contacted for a comment by The Sunday News, Ndlovu confirmed that she was indeed the one speaking in the audio and stood by what she said.

Reports suggest that the majority of MDC Alliance MPs and Councillors across the country now support Chamisa after Mwonzora’s party failed to win a single parliamentary seat or ward in the 26 March by-elections.

