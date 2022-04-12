Suspected Government Spooks Abduct CCC Member

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Suspected government agents abducted a member of President Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens’ Coalition For Change.

This happened less than 48 hours after President Chamisa’s visit to Masvingo.

Government agents are desperate to counter President Chamisa’s activities across the country.

On Tuesday morning, CCC’s Denford Ngadziore wrote on Twitter:

“Alert alert! Am receiving disturbing report this hour 0200hrs that our change champion SG Gwarazimba for Masvingo West has been forcibly abducted at his home by a group of unknown people.

Lets make noice about it.”

In a statement Media Centre Masvingo said:

“CCC interim SG for Msv West Denson Gwarazimba allegedly adbucted by unknown assailants suspected at around 2am at his Village 12 homestead in Mushandike area.

His abduction comes after a visit by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa in Msv town over the weekend.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...