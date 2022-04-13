Gvt Orders Universities, Colleges Closure During Census

By A Correspondent- The Government has directed universities and colleges as well as other tertiary education institutions to close from 18 to 30 April.

The Zimbabwe Statistical Agency (Zimstat) will be conducting the national population census during the period and the closure of institutions of higher learning will ensure the enumeration of students in their usual households.

The Government has also urged churches to desist from holding gatherings during the period so that church members are enumerated.

This was announced by the Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere, during a post-cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday. He said:

To avoid collective or institutional households, Cabinet advises the nation that all institutions of higher learning will be closed from 18 to 30 April 2022.

Closure of the institutions will pave the way for the enumeration of students in their usual households.

Church members are similarly encouraged to be at their places of residence between 18 and 30 April to allow the smooth conduct of the census.

Muswere also said the preparations for the 2022 Population and Housing Census are on track, with Levels 1 and 2 training having been completed in March 2022.

He revealed that the bulk of the personnel is drawn from the teaching fraternity, youth and other civil servants from the security sector.

