President Chamisa Dismisses Zanu PF Strong In Rural Areas Myth

Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has said Zanu PF is not at all strong in rural areas.

President Chamisa, quoted by NewsDay, said CCC was determined to challenge Zanu PF dominance in rural areas.

“Now that the by-elections are over and we have made our political statement, over the next few months, we will be focusing on building our party structures across the country and building robust leadership machinery that will take us through to the 2023 elections.

We urge those who have been elected to carry out their mandates with the seriousness they deserve.

I know that while we performed well in urban areas, there are concerns over the rural areas,” President Chamisa told the publication.

He added:

“We are going to work hard over the next months to enhance our fortunes countrywide and our performance at the next elections. It is a myth that rural areas belong to ZANU PF.

We know it is a myth because we have won in various provinces with many rural constituencies before and we are going to win again.

We are committed to building a stronger and mutually enriching relationship with citizens in rural areas just as we have established a long-lasting relationship with the urban communities.”

