Teacher Sued For Cutting Off ECD Pupil’s Hair

A Bulawayo-based family is indignant after their four-year-old daughter’s hair was shaved off at pre-school on 18 February this year under unclear circumstances.

The family eventually took the matter to court after they failed to resolve the issue amicably with the teacher responsible.

ZBC News reported sources as saying the matter was dismissed on lack of merit. Said the ECD learner’s parent:

I contacted the teacher on the very night on a Friday, however, she did not respond. I even called her and that is when she answered and said she was busy.

I contacted the school head, who said we should sit down and discuss the issue.

All l wanted was to find out what happened to my baby and if her hair was cut the braid would still be at school.

The teacher, through her lawyer, has written to the four-year-old girl’s mother threatening to file a defamation lawsuit at the High Court.

When contacted for comment by ZBC News, the school Head, Mavis Mlilo professed ignorance over the matter. She said:

I do not know anything about that l was not there. Well, l cannot comment on that; l am just a school head. Listen, go and get answers from the parents who told you.

-ZBC News

