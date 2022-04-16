ED, Chiwenga At Makandiwa Church Service

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on Saturday attended a church service at the United Families International Church (UFIC) International Easter Conference.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana, said Mnangagwa was invited for the service by Emmanuel Makandiwa, the UFIC founder and leader.

See pictures below:

ED, Chiwenga with Makandiwa

Makandiwa with ED

Makandiwa

Makandiwa service

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...