Must CCC Go Attend Independence And Endorse Mnangagwa As President?

Spread the love

Below are comments by former Harare mayor, Mayor Ben Manyenyeni over tomorrow’s Emmerson Mnangagwa run Independence celebrations | We are reading the story that opposition “leaders” have been invited to this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

Must CCC Go Attend Independence And Endorse Mnangagwa As President? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 17, 2022

There is effectively ONE opposition leader in the land – and he has the trickiest choice to make, if indeed invited. Our Independence Day has hardly been used for nation-building but rather to parade the Presidency and rulership.

On many occasions it has been a platform for ripping the country apart with partisan rhetoric

Nationhood must ideally be courted elsewhere before being “paraded” as genuine.

Presenting one nation when clearly there is no such unity voids the day and the invitation.

The language of these State occasion speeches is unpredictable and partisan pronouncements are common.

For five mayoral years I attended, lonely, as “one-ari-ega” opposition face at these events.

I would only sigh with relief at the end of the events – if no toxicity was spewed.

But, however, in that tour of duty experience I met some real compatriots – warmly and sincerely – sharing oneness and brotherhood at such occasions.

I think the GNU days also had such positives.

The resurgence of the change movement may also be reason why this move has been made: to neutralise or to recognise Not sure what unifying dress code is proposed for the event.

Yellow has been banned in Parliament

Then there would be safety and security issues for yellow leaders and supporters.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...