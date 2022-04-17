Below are comments by former Harare mayor, Mayor Ben Manyenyeni over tomorrow’s Emmerson Mnangagwa run Independence celebrations | We are reading the story that opposition “leaders” have been invited to this year’s Independence Day celebrations.
- There is effectively ONE opposition leader in the land – and he has the trickiest choice to make, if indeed invited.
- Our Independence Day has hardly been used for nation-building but rather to parade the Presidency and rulership.
On many occasions it has been a platform for ripping the country apart with partisan rhetoric
- Nationhood must ideally be courted elsewhere before being “paraded” as genuine.
Presenting one nation when clearly there is no such unity voids the day and the invitation.
- The language of these State occasion speeches is unpredictable and partisan pronouncements are common.
For five mayoral years I attended, lonely, as “one-ari-ega” opposition face at these events.
I would only sigh with relief at the end of the events – if no toxicity was spewed.
But, however, in that tour of duty experience I met some real compatriots – warmly and sincerely – sharing oneness and brotherhood at such occasions.
I think the GNU days also had such positives.
- The resurgence of the change movement may also be reason why this move has been made: to neutralise or to recognise
- Not sure what unifying dress code is proposed for the event.
Yellow has been banned in Parliament
Then there would be safety and security issues for yellow leaders and supporters.