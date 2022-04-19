Johane Marange Left 25 Wives, 120 Children

Spread the love

By- The late Johane Marange Apostolic Church Boss, Noah Taguta Momberume left 25 wives and 120 children.

Taguta (82), who died last Sunday, will be buried at Mafararikwa in Marange Tomorrow.

The Taguta family spokesperson, Phillip Taguta, who is the late’s Taguta’s son, confirmed the development.

He said his father was born in 1940, adding that he died in Marange last Sunday and will be buried at Mafararikwa Shrine. Said Taguta:

Our High Priest died on Sunday and will be buried at Mafararikwa Shrine tomorrow. He is survived by 25 wives and 120 children.

Taguta led the church for the past 30 years after being ordained in July 1992.

The Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Nokuthula Matsikenyere will represent the Government at Taguta’s burial.

The Johane Marange Apostolic Church, which has the largest number of mapostori (white garment) followers in Marange, is notorious for child marriages.

Last year, a 15-year-old girl, Anna Machaya, died during childbirth at the Marange shrine in Bocha and was allegedly buried in a secret place.

The man responsible for the pregnancy, Hatirarami Momberume, coincidentally shares the same surname as the late Mutumwa Noah Taguta Momberume, though it is not known whether the two are related or not.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...