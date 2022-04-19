ZimAchievers UK Announce 2022 Nominees

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) UK Edition yesterday announced the nominees shortlist and voting dates for the 2022 edition of the prestigious awards in a live Facebook broadcast.

The 11th edition of the ZAA UK, sponsored by Express Links Money Transfer features a dynamic nominee list from established and upcoming achievers across different categories, with voting now underway until 15 May 2022 on the ZAA website.

“We are thrilled to announce the nominees for our 11th edition after overwhelming response from the public during the nomination period. It is a testament of the ever growing list of achievers in the diaspora who are flying our flag high,” said Sakhile Khanye, ZAA UK Country Director.

“Our communities are the pulse of our organisation and this year we will spread wings to the Midlands with our Awards Dinner gala in Birmingham. Much appreciation goes to our sponsors Express Links who are also heavily invested in our communities beyond their business services.”

The awards ceremony will take place on 28 May at Holiday Inn City in Birmingham, moving away from the regular London as the host city. The nominees list also sees the addition of two new categories on the usual list.

“We have also added the MakeUp Artist and DJ Of the Year categories in our lifestyle categories following immense growth and immense public recognition in those two categories. Congratulations to all nominees and we urge us all to keep doing our best to positively impact communities,” Khanye said.

The ZAA were founded in 2010 to recognize, celebrate and honour outstanding achievers in the diaspora and home communities across diverse categories of sport, entertainment, community, business and leadership, among others.

Voting opened last night on the ZAA website www.zimachievers.org and will run till 15 May, with the The ZAA UK Awards Dinner Gala held on 28 May.

This will be Sakhile Khanye’s first home assignment as the new ZAA supremo in the UK following the stepping down of founding Chairman Conrad Mwanza last year.

Below is the full list of nominees for the ZAA UK 11th Edition.

Business and Professional

Business of the Year

C – Lash

Bespoke events

Just James

Billies and Tong

Male Entrepreneur of the Year

Tanaka Karumazondo

Thabo Nhlangano

Admire Mudangwe

Sasha Jameson

Female Entrepreneur

Tariro Magombo

Usebia Muzondo

Juliana Jonathan

Taffy Event Planner

Professional of the Year

Admire Mudangwe

Bothwell Kabayira

Dr Samuel Chindaro

Paida Matemachani

Ruth Dhliwayo

Innovator of the Year

Codilia Gapare

William Sachiti

Ishmael Tsakatsa

Community and Sports Awards

Community Champion

Berita Muzondo

Patience Ndebele Omijie

Korrine Sky

Honourable Charity

Mavis Mundirwa

Community Organisation

Power of the mind

Inspire women and Children Foundation

Put a smile on a child

Ladies of Ireland

Women of Valour

Cultural Ambassador

Tsungi Tsikirai

Sisa Senkosi

Ndebele Qho

Evans Marlo

Ivor Moyo

Young Achiever of the Year

Munashe Chitsa

Tadii G

Mudie da don

Cakes by Ruva

Sports Personality of the Year

Musa King Mufasa

Stembile Chitiva

Taku Masawi

T.Nyoni

Event of the Year

Amafest

The Kings of Amapiano tour

Zimfest

AmapianoChella

Breakthrough Newcomer of the Year

Dj Skay

Sunshine Ndebele

Angie Khuphe

Annatoria

Entertainment Awards

People’s Choice Award

Nceku

Kuda Kash

Aaron Manatsa

Lem Queens

DJ of the Year Award

Dj Mixolis

Dj Skay

Dj Tinashe

Dj Fistoz

Dj Mel

Outstanding Achievement in Music – Male

Chief Chino

Nego True

S1mba

Yxng Prodigy Official

Official Just Kyng

Outstanding Achievement in Music – Female

Annatoria

Vimbai Rose

Maxine

Sharon Manatsa

Hazel Mak music

Just Chenai

Arts Promoter of the Year

Kings of Amapiano

Grill Yard

True Wave

Stellah Entertainment

Zim Achievers Lifestyle Awards

Female Personality of the Year

Miss Angel

Neo the dj

Love Mavunga

Selma Zoe

Male Personality of the Year

Munya Chawawa

Dj Khandacool

Nceku

Charlie Kay

MC Kuda zvinhu

Zim-based Influencer of the Year

Mgcini Moyo (Byo memes)

Official Becky

Shacky Timburwa

Miss V Candy

Asaph

Ishmael Tsakatsa

Zim-UK Based Influencer of the Year

Vee Kativhu

Dj Mel

Thandie

Misfay

Outstanding Achievement in Fashion

Mazza Apparel

Loves African Creations

Ankara by Ane

Svosva

Media Outlet of the Year

EarGround

Cava de Culture

Pie Radio

Kade Magazine

Restaurant of the Year

Imuli

Restaurant 263

Ekhaya

Bantu

MakeUp Artist of the Year

Amaona Creative

Miss Evelyn

Beauty with Taffy

Coco B lovers

Kristabelle Makeup

