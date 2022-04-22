“Attend To This Nonsense”: Malema To Assist Zim Truck Drivers

EFF leader Julius Malema has instructed the EFF KZN Provincial Chairperson Vusumuzi Khoza to attend to the plight of Zimbabwean truck drivers who have reached out to him seeking remedy which has removed cross border trucks forcing them to be shunting at the Durban port.

The SOS to Malema read:

Sorry boss to disturb you, how are you doing. We are truck drivers from Zimbabwe working on a south african company called MBS carriers. This is a crossborder company but now they took some other trucks to work local and they are forcing us Zimbabweans drivers to take that job again. They are forcing us to do shunting in durban and we are refusing saying employ local people to work on that job. Plz help us and they are forcing us to get to the durban port for shunting. We are not refusing to go to work but we are refusing to take local jobs. Thank you in advance for your favourable response.

Responding to the cry for help, Malema said, “The employer is the biggest problem, not our African brothers and sisters. Commissar @vusumuzikhoza, please attend to this nonsense. Africa we are one.”

