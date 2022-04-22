Trump Storms Out Of Piers Interview, Denies Exiting But Admits It Was Tedious

By A Correspondent | The former US President Donald Trump has denied storming out of a Piers Morgan interview that questions his claims of vote rigging in the 2020 election of which opinion made him call for civilians to attack the US Congress Capitol Hill building in January last year.

Speaking following the release of the interview’s promo clip, Trump accused Morgan of editing the interview and he (Trump) produced an audio to allege that he left the room amicably. Trump while saying it went well, however described the interview as tedious. The full interview will be broadcast on the 25th April. WATCH THE CLIP BELOW

The promo for the heated interview

