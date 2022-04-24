President Chamisa Takes Citizens Engagement To Mutare

Tinashe Sambiri|There is no time to rest until the nation is free, Citizens’ Coalition For Change deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba has said.

Giving update on President Chamisa’s citizens engagement programmes across the country, Siziba said:

“Today ( Friday) we are deep in Manicaland where the Champion in Chief President Nelson Chamisa

has finished his engagement with Citizens from this part of the country.

The thrust and intention is to build the citizens movement from below, prepare for the next chapter and be ready for change.”

He added:

“President Chamisa continues with his Citizens engagement program across the country.

There’s no time to rest for Citizens Champions, it’s the culture of the new to work until we win our nation for change.

Those committed to this cause are all friends of ours, those prepared to surrender themselves for the benefit of the majority of our people.

We do so knowing very well that one day our country shall be free and we shall live together in harmony.

Zimbabwe this is our home, let’s build it together.”

