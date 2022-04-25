The accident victim from the army truck head on collision in Beatrice Road that killed socialite Obert Karombe speaks while reading comments from her live video (full text):
Hey are you Okay? I am trying I am fighting. Guys this is supposed to be white. But its full of blood. What happened? So, we had a head on, and my man’s died on the spot…We were in… Beatrice Road… we were coming back to Harare… I needed to book a flight, because my birthday is tomorrow, I need to start preparing and go compare certain things. So, yeah. I am so sorry, it’s okay, it’s okay. Guys my ear was sewed back on, I didn’t have my ear, like, my ear was literally sewed back on. I don’t know, I will show you things, but yeah, thank God you’re okay. Yeah, we all thank God, but tomorrow it’s my birthday guys…I don’t know how I am going to get through that but God knows…