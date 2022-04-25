FULL TEXT: Army Truck Fatal Accident, Survivor Speaks

The accident victim from the army truck head on collision in Beatrice Road that killed socialite Obert Karombe speaks while reading comments from her live video (full text):

Hey are you Okay? I am trying I am fighting. Guys this is supposed to be white. But its full of blood. What happened? So, we had a head on, and my man’s died on the spot…We were in… Beatrice Road… we were coming back to Harare… I needed to book a flight, because my birthday is tomorrow, I need to start preparing and go compare certain things. So, yeah. I am so sorry, it’s okay, it’s okay. Guys my ear was sewed back on, I didn’t have my ear, like, my ear was literally sewed back on. I don’t know, I will show you things, but yeah, thank God you’re okay. Yeah, we all thank God, but tomorrow it’s my birthday guys…I don’t know how I am going to get through that but God knows…

