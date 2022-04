Nick Mangwana tells me "there are 10 British Lords I was instructed by the State Security Minister to work with because their properties in Zimbabwe are secured, they will never be touched." WHO ARE THESE LEGISLATORS @nickmangwana @CatharineHoey @oatesjonny ? pic.twitter.com/vKg4nWieFj

— Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) April 25, 2022