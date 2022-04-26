Blood-Bath At Zanu PF Youth Elections

By-Zanu PF has cancelled its Mashonaland West youth league elections in Chinhoyi after the event had turned violent.

The elections were to select candidates that will represent the province at next week’s crunch youth league conference.

The riotous situation saw Zanu PF Chinhoyi district chairman Job Mavata, locking the door to prevent his rivals from accessing the command centre where election results were being announced.

He threatened to beat the elections supervisor, provincial affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, who doubles as Zanu PF provincial chairperson.

Provincial youth league chairman, Tapiwa Masenda was also targeted for victimisation.

By the time the situation turned violent, polls to elect representatives for Chegutu and Kadoma were yet to be conducted.

Masenda confirmed the skirmishes when contacted by NewZimbabwe.com for comment. He said:

Yes, there was commotion caused by one or two unruly elements. You would appreciate that even during elections to choose a village head, things can get heated. This was an election just like any other poll where tempers will be running high. Nonetheless, districts, specifically Chegutu and Kadoma, yet to choose their youth representatives will do so during polls to be held tomorrow (Tuesday).

Results of elections that were conducted:

a). Valerie Makonza defeated Chipo Tagwirei and Sthembeni Madzima in elections to choose a female representative.

b). Shepherd Marime was elected unopposed for Hurungwe/Kariba district.

c). Decide Manhanzva won the Zvimba/Makonde polls after defeating Godknows Muzhandamuri and Admire Muronzi, who is brother-in-law to information permanent secretary Nick Mangwana.

Elections to choose Chegutu and Kadoma youth representatives who will attend and cast ballots at the National Youth Conference that kicks off on May 4 are pending.

The polls were initially scheduled for Norton, but were later set for Zanu PF provincial offices in Chinhoyi, a move designed to manage skirmishes that could disrupt the polls again.

-NewZimbabwe.com

