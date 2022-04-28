Byo Mayor Mourns Clive Chigubhu

By A Correspondent- The Mayor of Bulawayo Solomon Madlala Mguni has sent his condolence message mourning the death of the award winning comedian Clive Chigubhu who succumbed to cancer.

In a statement Mguni said, “The City of Bulawayo have learnt with sadness of the passing on of comedian Clive Chigubhu. Our greatest sympathy goes to the Chigubhu family, the arts industry, Bulawayo, and the nation at large. We mourn and celebrate the life of the talented and illustrious son of the City of Kings.”

Mguni added that Bulawayo’s creative industry is poorer after the death of Chigubu.

The City is bereft of the talent lost especially in the Comedy industry. Chigubhu also known for his catch phrase Yeee Yeee will be solely missed. The city’s creative arts sector is poor without him.”

Meanwhile, Umahlekisa Comedy Club will be holding a special comedy night on Friday which is a special dedication to the late Chigubu.

Umahlekisa founder Ntando Moyo posted on Facebook that, “Laughter is the best medicine, while we grieve the loss of our Colleague we also Celebrate His life the best way we know how in the way he would have wanted . The show continues tomorrow with a special tribute to Clive.

“We will also have a donations booth at the show for those that want to contribute in any way with the assistance of Mzoe Seven Emma Nxumalo . You can also get in touch with them for your contributions.”

