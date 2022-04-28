“No Western Powers Opposition Will Take Over Power In Zim”: Defence Minister

By A Correspondent- Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has warned that opposition parties that are backed by the Western powers will not take over power in Zimbabwe.

Writing on Twitter, Kashiri said, “We fought for our land, we fought for our sovereignty. No Imperialist-backed puppet opposition party shall ever take away what we fought for. Never.”

Earlier, the Minister had urged all Zimbabweans to support ZANU PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“All smart Zimbabweans should rally behind Zanu PF and our visionary leader President Mnangagwa. Our country is achieving rapid socio-economic transformation underpinned by sound and people-oriented policies. We are very lucky to have a listening and peace loving President.” She said.

The country is gearing up for harmonised elections to be held next year.

