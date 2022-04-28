Pastor Gang Raped By Four Men

By-Four men from Epworth allegedly broke into a United Methodist Church pastor’s house in Dema and allegedly gang-raped her.

The accused persons are Ronald Mambo (32), Palace Gwinhi (30), Tinashe Nyamayaro (34) and Cuthbert Homakoma (32).

They appeared before Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa facing two counts of robbery and rape.

They pleaded not guilty.

The trial is expected to continue on May 4 with the complainant giving her account.

Prosecuting, Ms Trinity Nyandebvu told the court that on September 16,last year at around 11pm, the accused persons forcefully opened the complainant’s door and threatened to assault her with iron bars and knobkerries if she made any noise.

They demanded valuables and they ransacked the house and robbed her of US$250 cash, an Acer laptop, two Tecno cellphones, a car battery, five blankets, exhaust sealer and groceries among other things.

The accused persons in association ordered the complainant to drink a sour substance from a wild cat container and the complainant felt weak.

Homakoma then forcefully raped the complainant twice without using protection.

The complainant made a report to the police and was referred to the hospital where she was medically examined.

The court further heard that on December 8,2021, information was received to the effect that Mambo and Gwinhi were arrested on other charges.

After thorough questioning the two implicated the other two accomplices leading to their arrest.

Then on December 9 the four accused persons were placed on a formal identification parade and the complainant positively identified accused four (Homakoma) as the one who raped her on the day in question.

The identification parade was recorded by a static camera and the photos of the identification parade can be produced as evidence in court.

Meanwhile, on third count the complainant is Angella Makumire aged 23. The allegations are that on September 26,2021 at around 0001hours, the four accused persons hatched a plan to rob the complainant.

They broke into the complainant’s tuckshop armed with iron bars and knobkerries and threatened to assault her if she failed to comply with their demands.

They took away US$250 cash,32 inch television,a cellphone and some groceries.She made a police report leading to the acussed persons arrest.

Only the television set was recovered. Herald

