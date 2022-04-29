About World Immunization Week 2022

Long Life for All

World Immunization

Week 2022 – 24 to 30 April

World Immunization Week, celebrated in the last week of April, aims to highlight the collective action needed and to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease.

WHO works with countries across the globe to raise awareness of the value of vaccines and immunization and ensures that governments obtain the necessary guidance and technical support to implement high-quality immunization programmes. The ultimate goal of World Immunization Week is for more people – and their communities – to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases.

This World Immunization Week 2022 campaign page will be updated regularly in the lead up to and during World Immunization Week.

A Long Life for All is not a promise, it’s an ambition.

Because everyone deserves a chance at a fulfilling life.​

One where we’re free to pursue happiness. ​

And look back without wondering “What if?”. ​

Vaccines have been indiscriminately saving lives since 1796.

The first Smallpox immunization was a fight back against disease.

For the first time, it gave everyone a chance.

And hundreds of vaccines later,​

Across two and a quarter centuries.

Billions of people have lived longer lives.​

Grown up to become firefighters. Doctors. Musicians. ​

Fathers. Mothers. Brothers. Sisters.​

Vaccines might not get credit for that first kiss.

That winning goal.​

That special day.​

That final hug.

But their worth isn’t just measured in doses given. ​

It’s in minutes given back.​

And lives prolonged.​

Vaccines provide opportunity and hope for all of us to enjoy ​a more fulfilling life. ​

And that’s something we should all be fighting for.​

Vaccines, in the pursuit of a long life well lived.​

LongLifeforAll

Source: World Health Organization

