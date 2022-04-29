Former Financial Gazette Editor Sunsleey Chamunorwa Dies

By A Correspondent- Former Financial Gazette Editor Sunsleey Chamunorwa has died, journalist Rashweat Mukundu has reported.

Posting on Twitter Mukundu said, “Sad to hear about the death of Mukoma Sunsleey Chamunorwa former editor of @FingazLive an affable character who groomed as many of us and a good friend even as we were junior reporters.”

Chamunorwa who was renowned for his hard-hitting editorials and commentaries at the helm of the Financial Gazette, was suspended in 2007 over a story reportedly involving the business interests of a then powerful ruling ZANU PF official.

Chamunorwa was suspended by the then Chief Executive Officer Jacob Chisese following publication of a story linking top Zanu officials among them, the then Governor for Mashonaland East Province, Ray Kaukonde to lucrative security contracts at the former Harare International Airport.

