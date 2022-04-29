UN Unhappy With Violation Of Human Rights In Zim

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator to Zimbabwe, Edward Kallon, has urged the Government to create a conducive environment that allows Zimbabweans who have emigrated to return home and contribute to the development of the country.

Kallon also implored western countries to remove targeted sanctions that they imposed on Zimbabwe at the turn of the millennium.

Kallon made the remarks while speaking at a media briefing in Bulawayo on Tuesday 26 April on the backdrop of the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, celebrated annually on April 24.

He said Zimbabwe should address human rights abuses and ensure free fair credible elections, among other things. Said Kallon:

I don’t think any Zimbabwean wants to go to another country and I would end by also encouraging the government to make sure they have an enabling environment facilitated for Zimbabweans to come back and rebuild this beautiful country.

You have the human resources, brilliant Zimbabweans who have common interests and natural endowment.

You need foreign direct investment but it is not going to come in the volumes required to push this country forward if sanctions are in place.

That’s why we are saying review sanctions. We call on the government to address human rights abuses, ensure free fair credible elections, open up civic space and encourage civic participation.

I’m sure Zimbabwe will be the Zimbabwe it used to be, a country so strategic with an endowment that it can make its people live a very, very comfortable life.

In response, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana deplored xenophobia, saying Zimbabwe is ready to assist its nationals in South Africa. Said Mangwana:

It’s really sad (that) we at this stage of African solidarity, unity, multilateral approach and borderlessness, I would say the affairs and situation where Africans are discriminated against by Africans.

It’s tragic that these xenophobia sentiments are being whipped and in some cases politicians.

Should there be any of our nationals who want any other type of support they should approach our embassy in South Africa and they will arrange to give the support that is needed.

Earlier this month, Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi was brutally murdered by a mob in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, for not having a passport.

South Africans blame foreigners for the high levels of crime and unemployment in that country. – CITE

