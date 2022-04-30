Four Touts Arrested For Killing Passenger

Four touts have been arrested for killing a passenger at Kuwadzana Rank in Mbare, Harare as murder cases and crimes of concern increase countrywide.

The suspects are Tichaona Mavhunga (23), Takudzwa Mavhunga (23) Tanaka Martin (21), and Goodhope Charachimwe (28).

The suspects allegedly assaulted Virimai Murombo (34) with fists and booted feet all over the body after a misunderstanding on April 12, 2022. The victim sustained serious head injuries and was referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on April 27 while on admission.

In a related matter, police in Binga found two bodies of men, believed to have been murdered, dumped in a pit near some school grounds. Investigations have since been launched.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents. He said:

The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding two murder cases in which the bodies of two men were found dumped in a pit near the school grounds at Junamina Primary School, Binga, on April 27, 2022. Struggle marks and a trail of bloodstains that led to the pit were observed at the crime scene.

In another case, on April 27, 2022, police in Nkayi arrested Qubekhani Nyathi aged 42 in connection with a murder case in which he fatally assaulted Mirriam Ncube aged 69 at Mbangiso Village in Singwangombe area.- Pindula News

