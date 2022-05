Sikhala Blames Police For Zanu PF Zengeza Violence

Spread the love

By- CCC deputy chairman, Job Sikhala said the police were responsible for the violence on his Zengeza party cadres Monday.

He tweeted:

Police officers came in tore with crystal meth (Mutoriro) drunken ZANU PF & attacked us when we were engaged in a peaceful door 2 door campaign for our Ward 7 Council by Election Candidate Lovemore Maiko. They attacked us with baton sticks, rubber bullets, logs, stones, & axes

Police officers came in tore with crystal meth (Mutoriro) drunken ZANU PF & attacked us when we were engaged in a peaceful door 2 door campaign for our Ward 7 Council by Election Candidate Lovemore Maiko.



They attacked us with baton sticks, rubber bullets, logs, stones, & axes pic.twitter.com/N5c44tLezA — HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) May 2, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...