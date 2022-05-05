Mystery As Masvingo Teacher Hangs Self

MASVINGO – Tragedy befell a Masvingo family after their father whom they reported missing was found hanging from a tree two days later.

Nasiel Makasi (65), a former Geography teacher at Mucheke High who went missing on Thursday was found hanging in a hill near Masvingo’s water tanks on Sunday.

His death comes just a few months after he retired from teaching in December last year. The Mirror could not establish reasons for the suicide.

His lifeless body was discovered on Sunday morning by Saul Shumba, a security guard.

Mucheke High head, Vincent Maweni confirmed the death and described it as a great shock.

“We have lost a great teacher and family man. He retired from Mucheke in December 2021 after joining the institution in January, 1977. He joined the school from Gweru Teacher’s College,” said Maweni.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa also confirmed the incident.

The deceased’s wife, Esther Makasi (60) helped the Police in identifying the body.

