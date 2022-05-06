Man Infected With STI Fires Back By Stealing 19K

A 48-YEAR-ols man from Nkulumane suburb thought the best way to get revenge on his lover for infecting him with a sexually transmitted infection (STI) was to steal R19 000 from her.

Mkhululi Nzombani has been in love with Marry Nkiwane (60) for a couple of years. But their love affair was brought to a screeching halt after Mkhululi fiercely accused his sweetheart of infecting him with an STI.

After that, the court heard, Mkhululi hatched a plan on how to fix his sweetheart.

He visited his lover at her home and it happened that she left for the shops, leaving him alone in the room.

When Nkiwane returned, the court heard, Mkhululi had disappeared.

Upon checking her money, she discovered that he had stolen R19 000.

Nkiwane reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.

He appeared before Western Commonage Courts Magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube facing a theft charge.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was remanded out of custody to next week on Wednesday.- B Metro

