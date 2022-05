BREAKING: Job Sikhala, Blessed Mhlanga Arrested

By A Correspondent | Zengeza MP Job Sikhala together with Newsday journo Blessed Mhlanga were arrested on Saturday morning during a function.

The development was captured on camera and exposed in action. More follows.

WATCH- The moment Journalists @bbmhlanga & Chidi Chengeto were arrested in Chitungwiza. Mhlanga says he had filmed police arresting Zengeza West MP @JobSikhala1 before police seized his phone & destroyed it. @ZLHRLawyers attendingto them. pic.twitter.com/IGfj3mDwmJ — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 7, 2022

Blesses Mhlanga ‘s last picture while announcing that the cops have targeted his phone

