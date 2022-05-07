Fuel Prices Up Again

By-The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced new fuel prices.

The price of diesel has not changed in US dollars (US$1.71) but ZERA increased the price in Zimbabwe dollars from ZWL$264.77 to ZWL$283.87 per litre.

The price of petrol has been increased to US$1.64 and ZWL$271.85 per litre from US$1.63 and ZWL$252.40 per litre, respectively. ZERA said:

The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio is now at E10. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations.

