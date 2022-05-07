ZimEye
VIDEO LOADING BELOW
Barely days after Scott Sakupwanya won the local polls as Councillor, Mabvuku suddenly gets state of the art garbage collection trucks that are far better than @cohsunshinecity's | WHOSE TRUCKS DO YOU THINK TYESE ARE? https://t.co/q7ZJAJUsSv pic.twitter.com/yKYZJVOcs7— ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 7, 2022
Barely days after Scott Sakupwanya won the local polls as Councillor, Mabvuku suddenly gets state of the art garbage collection trucks that are far better than @cohsunshinecity's | WHOSE TRUCKS DO YOU THINK TYESE ARE? https://t.co/q7ZJAJUsSv pic.twitter.com/yKYZJVOcs7