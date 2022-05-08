Chamisa Wins By-elections Despite Zanu PF Rigging Attempts

By- The Nelson Chamisa led CCC candidates have won in all four wards whose results have been announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Eight wards were being contested in by-elections held across the country on Saturday, 7 May, and ZEC has released the results from Ward 16 and 14 in Mutare, Ward 7 in Chitungwiza and Ward 5 in Rusape.

Here are the results:

Ward 16, Mutare Municipality

Cathrine Sekai Mukodza (CCC) – 1 054

Webster Mudzimwa (ZANU PF) – 406

Tsverukai Madzokere (MDC Alliance) – 9

Ward 14, Mutare Municipality

Patrick Masenyama (CCC) – 819

Wellington Jonah Moyo (ZANU PF) – 493

Njabulo Nyati (MDC Alliance) – 7

Ward 7, Chitungwiza Municipality

Lovemore Maiko (CCC) – 975

Charamba Mlambo (ZANU PF) 394

Bothwell Patsika (MDC Alliance) 22

Ward 5, Rusape Town Council

Brighton Manhuhwa (ZANU PF) – 140

Munyaradzi Nyampigoti (MDC Alliance) 10

Lyton Sithole (CCC) 221

