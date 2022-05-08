By- The Nelson Chamisa led CCC candidates have won in all four wards whose results have been announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).
Eight wards were being contested in by-elections held across the country on Saturday, 7 May, and ZEC has released the results from Ward 16 and 14 in Mutare, Ward 7 in Chitungwiza and Ward 5 in Rusape.
Here are the results:
Ward 16, Mutare Municipality
Cathrine Sekai Mukodza (CCC) – 1 054
Webster Mudzimwa (ZANU PF) – 406
Tsverukai Madzokere (MDC Alliance) – 9
Ward 14, Mutare Municipality
Patrick Masenyama (CCC) – 819
Wellington Jonah Moyo (ZANU PF) – 493
Njabulo Nyati (MDC Alliance) – 7
Ward 7, Chitungwiza Municipality
Lovemore Maiko (CCC) – 975
Charamba Mlambo (ZANU PF) 394
Bothwell Patsika (MDC Alliance) 22
Ward 5, Rusape Town Council
Brighton Manhuhwa (ZANU PF) – 140
Munyaradzi Nyampigoti (MDC Alliance) 10
Lyton Sithole (CCC) 221