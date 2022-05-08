Mwonzora Falls Again

By-The Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T has failed to win a single ward in the council by-elections held yesterday.

CCC party headed by Nelson Chamisa won 7 out of the 8 wards.

CCC deputy chairman, Job Sikhala, said Zimbabweans should shun both Zanu PF and MDC-T.

Sikhala posted on Twitter:

Great news from all over the country. We have thrashed them in 3 of the wards under contest in Kariba. We defeated them in rural Mutasa South. We taught them a lesson in Rusape. ZANU PF is a crumbling party. Even the use of violence cld nt help then. Dissert ZANU PF b4 it 2 late

