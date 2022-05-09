Mwonzora Deletes Khupe From MDC-T History

By- MDC-T President Douglas Mwonzora on Monday appointed one Senator Chief Ndlovu to his party’s praesidium.

Senator Ndlovu replaces the MDC-T with former Vice President, Thokozani Khupe who formed a rival MDC faction.

Mwonzora posted this on his Twitter account soon after making the appointment on Monday.

Tweeted Mwonzora:

We are looking forward to working well with our new Vice President, Senator Chief Ndlovu in the MDCT praesidium. Victory is certain.

