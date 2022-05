BREAKING: VP Chiwenga Drops Dead Figure: “From 5 mil We Pay 8mil”

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | Vice President Constantino Chiwenya on Tuesday announced confused figures while speaking on the subject of medical aid for civil servants.

Chiwenga explained the provision of medical aid for govt workers saying the state releases USD8 million from the allocated USD5 million. He was speaking during the cabinet briefing when he said:

Right now we get to put money 5 million each month… On this money that we release we will be paying out 8 million, says VP Chiwenga — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 10, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...