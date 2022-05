Chamisa Ally Pokes Into Mnangagwa’s Nose

Spread the love

By- One of the top CCC youth leaders, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, has publicly denounced Zanu PF President Emerson Mnangagwa and urged him to stop human rights abuses.

In a vedio circulating on social media, the couragious CCC youth leader told delagates attending a peace meeting that the country would only be free after Mnangagwa was called to order.

Nelow is the link to the vedio.

This is Stephen Chuma aka General Sarkozy a youth leader speaking truth to power! pic.twitter.com/3RmQEuaRIo — Gift Ostallos Siziba (@Cde_Ostallos) May 9, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...