Rihanna Coming To Zimbabwe? | BREAKING

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter | Popular US pop artist Rihanna’s products are coming to Zimbabwe and several other African countries in her first of firsts this year.

The singer revealed this maze Tuesday night when she said she’s finally dropping in Africa.

The songbird announced saying: “we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning.” FULL DETAILS TO FOLLOW

i’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!!



Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica pic.twitter.com/LNmYRY3Zip — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 10, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...