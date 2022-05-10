Zimbabwean Sworn In As Corby Mayor

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | The first Zimbabwean born UK Labour Party mayor of Corby Town in Northamptonshire county of England has taken his oath of office at the Cube where he pledged to pursue a youth empowerment agenda; and develop the town to the best interests of citizens.



Tafadzwa Chikoto was deputised by the Deputy Mayor Cllr Leanne Buckingham who were both inaugurated at a ceremony in the Town of Corby in the Midlands of England.



With the eyes of the world on the Cube and just seven minutes after the stroke of seven PM, Chikoto placed his right hand on a family Bible and was officially sworn in as Corby Mayor.



During his campaign, Chikoto pitched himself as a red collar mayor who could relate to the city’s working class and work with the business sector, appealing to all in the budding town of Corby. Chikoto begins a new year and kicks off his administration as the city opens a new page and making history in welcoming two executives who were born outside the town. This was the mayor and his deputy, Cllr Leanne Buckingham.

In his maiden speech, Chikoto outlined his plan to uplift the youth and deal with issues affecting the town. He promised to build on what his predecessors put in place over the past years, saying he will strive to make Corby work.

“I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of the mayor of the town of Corby according to the best of my abilities, so help me God,” Chikoto said to cheers from the crowd.



Chikoto was joined on stage by his wife, and their family. Chikoto took the oath surrounded by family, friends and some of his closest advisors on stage.



Zimbabweans are flying high in the UK with many having been elected Members of Parliament, Councillors and some have climbed further up in their jobs.

