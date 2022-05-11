JUST IN- Those Are Just Occupational Hazards, ZANU PF Rubs Off Blessed Mhlanga

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | With a long history of deploying violent youths to pose as police officers, Emmerson Mnangagwa’s party, ZANU PF on Wednesday welcomed persecuted journo, Blessed Mhlanga by telling him that he a few days ago suffered mere occupational hazards.

This video does few things, it just proves we were never within a polling station, taking pictures, there was never any disorderly conduct from our side. Legally one does not need accreditation to practice journalism in this country. pic.twitter.com/96WryR1PGD — Dhara Blessed Mhlanga (@bbmhlanga) May 10, 2022

Mhlanga was violently attacked and arrested by a police officer in Chitungwiza during the just ended bi election exercises there.

Deeply concerned over the arrest and detention two nights ago of journalists Blessed Mhlanga and Chengeto Chidi while reporting on elections. Continued harassment and intimidation of journalists undermines press freedom and democracy. #JournalismIsNotACrime pic.twitter.com/TxvNrrBTjf — U.S. Embassy Zimbabwe (@USEmbZim) May 10, 2022

Greeting Mhlanga during the party’s press conference, its director of information Tafadzwa Mugwadi said:

welcome from a 2 day sabbatical. Those are occupational hazards and I am sure you are stronger than that. — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 11, 2022

“Thank you very much cde PC for the overview, this time it’s that opportunity where we engage …our comrades from the media to engage you constructively on issues that you have raised before them and that process is very important because it allows you to engage you on the material issues leading to your conference so that they will not write about factionalism they have never seen or distort your message… the same goes to the national PC.

“So our colleagues the opportunity is yours and I must thank Blessed Mhlanga, welcome from a 2 day sabbatical. Those are occupational hazards and I am sure you are stronger than that.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...