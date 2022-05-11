Zanu PF Thugs Ambush Top CCC Youth Leader

By- Zanu PF activists on Monday mobbed against CCC youth leader Cecilia Chimbiri during a symposium on elections for young people held at a Harare hotel.

A Zanu PF member identified as John Muchenje persistently disrupted Chimbiri whenever she wanted to raise a point.

Muchenje and several other Zanu PF youths did not want Chimbiri to contribute.

The Zanu PF hollogans forced Chimbiri out of the public meeting after continunously blocking her from contributing.

The meeting was attended by ZEC and several Zanu PF MPs and activists.

