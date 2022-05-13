Two Council Staffers Die In Karoi Horror Crash

By-Karoi Town Council Human Resources Officer, Ms Zuva Chirinhe and Mrs Naume Mapfuti Kachinji have died in a head-on collision while travelling back to Karoi from Harare.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokeswoman, Inspector Magret Chitove, said the accident happened on Wednesday, at around 6:30 pm.

Mrs Kachinji is believed to have been the sister of a Council driver.

Glastain Kachinji and Council Accountant Simba Shava, were injured and transferred to Harare for treatment.

Chitove said the Honda Fit was on its way back to Karoi from Harare.

“A truck, which was coming from the direction of Chinhoyi, was sideswiped by a tanker, leading to a head-on collision with the Honda Fit,” said Chitove.

Karoi Mayor, Cllr Abel Matsika, told H-Metro the tragic accident was a huge blow to the local authority.

“It is a huge blow to the Council, whose staff size is fast depleting due to circumstances that we can’t control such as this one,” said Cllr Matsika.

“As Karoi, we mourn with the bereaved families and wish those in hospital a quick recovery.”

He said he was on his way to Harare to visit those who survived the crash.

“As I speak, I am visiting the accident scene as well as proceeding to see the injured,” he said.

“Our HR manager was a very humble lady, rich in expertise and experience .The organisation will miss her,” said Matsika.

