Man Beats To Death Own Wife

By A Correspondent- A man from Tsholotsho has been arrested after he thrashed his wife with a Mopani stick, kicked her and stomped her throat resulting in her dying after he busted her sleeping on her alleged lover’s bed.

According to a source close to the case, Qhelani Tshabalala from Maphani Line in Tsholotsho, which falls under Chief Mathuphula’s jurisdiction, had been married to Kujani Mudenda (32) for a couple of years.

On Sunday at around 6pm, while Tshabalala was at Mlagisa business centre, one of his brothers approached him and told him that his wife was in a room with her secret lover.

The shocked Tshabalala rushed to the room and found his wife lying on the bed of a man named Tinashe (surname not provided), but Tinashe was not in the room.

Tshabalala teamed up with his two brothers, Phethani Tshabalala and Zenzo Tshabalala and together they tried to hunt down Tinashe but they failed to find him.

After the fruitless manhunt, Tshabalala force marched his wife home.

“While they were on the way, he quizzed her on why she was sleeping in Tinashe’s room and why she came to the business centre without telling him.

“He thrashed her several times with a mopani stick all over the body and kicked her in the face before stomping her on the throat,” said the source close to investigations.

Mudenda fell unconscious, the source said, and Tshabalala panicked and rushed to inform his mother. His mother, the source said, prepared porridge and took it to the scene.

“They found her breathing with difficulty and she tried to feed her with porridge but she died in her arms,” said the source.

They reported the matter to the police leading to Tshabalala’s arrest.

Police took the deceased’s body to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Glory Banda confirmed the incident.

Insp Banda urged community members to engage relatives, friends, pastors, traditional leaders rather than to take the law into their hands.

Spirited efforts to get a comment from Tshabalala’s mother (Eveline) were fruitless.BMetro

