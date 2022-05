Chamisa Pulls Crowds In Gweru

By- The Citizens Coalition for Change President Nelson Chamisa, on Sunday, pulled thousands of people when he addressed a thank you rally in Gweru.

CCC held a rally in Mkoba stadium to thank the people of Gweru for voting for the party’s candidates in the March 26 house of assembly and council by-elections.

