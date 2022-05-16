If Putin Dies, Who Takes Over, Patrushev, or The Man Who Humiliated Mnangagwa?

If Putin dies, who takes over? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 16, 2022

Russian President, Vladimir Putin is said to be planning to temporarily hand over power to undergo surgery amid suggestions of ill health. The Russian President is alleged to have cancer or some other debilitating illness, according to leaks from the Kremlin via encrypted messaging services. If that happens, the Express projects that the person who replaces him is right-hand man, Nikolai Patrushev.

Other papers suggest, Dmitry Medvedev (Deputy Chair of the Security Council and Former President). Medvedev is famous for humiliating Zimbabwean despot, Emmerson Mnangagwa in Jan 2019 at the height of the latter’s govt crackdowns against demonstrators, when he subtily said Russia would never give Mnangagwa money.

The Government is using various instruments to prevent unjustified fuel price hikes in Russia. But we never promised to make up for other countries' revenue shortfalls, even such close neighbours as Belarus — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) January 14, 2019

Wrote Medvedev on his personal portal, when he was Prime Minister ans on the day Mnangagwa had landed in that country: “The Government is using various instruments to prevent unjustified fuel price hikes in Russia. But we never promised to make up for other countries’ revenue shortfalls, even such close neighbours as Belarus.”

Medvedev, a St Petersburg-born lawyer, was President of Russia between 2008 and 2012 and was elected on a promise of making Putin his Prime Minister which he promptly did. When Putin took power again in 2012, he returned the favour by gifting Medvedev the role of Prime Minister.

Other analysts, predict the replacement will be Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin who is an economist currently serving as the prime minister since 16 January 2020. He previously served as the director of the Federal Taxation Service from 2010 to 2020.

Other papers suggest one, Sergei Kuzhugetovich Shoigu, an army general who has served as the minister of defence of Russia since 2012, and has served as the chairman of the Council of Ministers of Defense of the Commonwealth of Independent States since 2012.

Who do you suggest?

