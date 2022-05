Chamisa Attends Sekuru Chagonda Burial

By- CCC President Nelson Chamisa was in Gutu , Masvingo province, Wednesday, attending the burial of Sekuru Chagonda.

Sekuru Chagonda is the father of CCC senior member Innocent Chagonda.

Sekuru Chagonda passed away this week.

Chamisa posted on his social media platforms:

At Rasa, Dewende in Gutu laying to rest Sekuru Chagonda. RIP Legend of legends!

