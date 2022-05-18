Mwonzora Party Reshuffles Own Leadership | FULL TEXT

MDC-T Reshuffles Standing Committee to fill in vacancies in line with the constitution and resolution of the last National Council.

The new look structure is as follows:

President : Douglas Mwonzora (Honourable)

1st Vice President : Elias Mudzuri (Honourable)

2nd Vice President : Chief Ndlovu (Honourable)

National Chairperson : Morgen Komichi (Honourable)

D/Nat. Chairperson : Rtrd Major Giles Mutseyekwa

Secretary General : Paurina Mpariwa (Honourable)

D/Sec General : Dr Tapuwa Mashakada (Honourable)

Treasurer General : Dr Tichivanani Mavetera (Honourable)

D/Treasurer Gen : Adv. Brian Dube (Honourable)

Organising Secretary : Rhino Mashaya

D/Organ Secretary : Dube Mukombwe

D/Organ Secretary : Benevolence Taisekwa

Sec for Info & Publicity : Witness Dube

D/Sec for Info & Publicity : Festus Dumbu

Chairlady – Assembly of Women : Dorothy Ndlovu (Honourable)

Chairperson – Youth Assembly : Yvonne Musarurwa (Honourable)

Sec in the President’s Office : Gift Chimanikire

Sec in the President’s Office : Vincent Tsvangirai (Honourable)

Secretary for Elections : Gandhi Mudzingwa

D/Sec for Elections : Sibusisiwe B. Masara (Honourable)

D/Sec for Elections : Khaliphani Pugeni (Honourable)

Sec for Security : Shack Mukoyi

Sec for Local Government : Faith Musarurwa

D/Sec for Local Government : Sphiwe Banda-Muchenje (Honourable)

Secretary for Mobilisation : Tangwara Matimba

D/Sec for Mobilisation : Penial Denga (Honourable)

Sec for Policy & Research : Dr Julius Musevenzi

Sec for Gender : Adv. Isabel Simango

New Director in the Information and Publicity Department is Chengetai Guta. A fully revised list of Portfolio Secretaries will be released in due course.

Witness Dube

Secretary for Information and Publicity

