CCC Mourns UK Change Champion

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC UK Province has announced the death of change champion Eunice Mucherechedzo.

In a statement, CCC UK and Ireland Province described Mucherechedzo as a dedicated change champion.

See statement below:

SAD ANNOUNCEMENT

As CCC UK and Ireland Province we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Champion Eunice Mucherechedzo on 15 May 2022. She was part of the South West District Assembly of Women.

At branch level, Champion Eunice was a member of the CCC Slough branch until her passing, where she was working hard supporting the change agenda back home.

The Province conveys deepest condolences to the Mucherechedzo family, South West district and Slough branch champions.

May God comfort the family during this difficult time.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...