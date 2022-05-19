Family Related Murders Rise

Spread the love

By-The Police have said that murder cases involving family members and their close associates are rising.

In a statement by the police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, ZRP said the development was worrisome:

MURDER CASES INVOLVING FAMILY MEMBERS AND CLOSE ASSOCIATES

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern cases of murder involving family members who include married couples, children, close associates and friends.

In one of the murder cases, which occurred on 09 May 2022 at Mlagisa Business Centre, Sipepa, Qhelani Tshabalala (36) fatally assaulted his wife Kujani Mudenda (32) with Mopani switches after an argument. The victim had followed her husband to the business centre where Mlambos Band was performing. The suspect is on the run.

In a related case, Christopher Museredza (36) committed suicide by drinking an unidentified poison after assaulting his wife Revai Gaison (35) to death on 12 May 2022 at Fairview Farm, Mazowe. Christopher Museredza had accused his wife of engaging in extramarital affairs.

In another case of murder which occurred on 12 May 2022 at Mativenga Village Masvingo, Trust Sinarawo (33) who is mentally challenged fatally stabbed his cousin, Wisdom Sinarawo (22) with a knife on the chest after the victim had pleaded with the suspect to stop shouting at them using obscene language.

Meanwhile, on 12 May 2022 at Chikerema Village Chasworth, Perai Mugure (41) assaulted his daughter Rutendorwashe Mugure (16) to death after she tried to refrain him from assaulting her mother Fungal Munzwa (42).

The Police implores traditional leaders who include village or kraal heads and chiefs to assist families and associates to resolve differences in a peaceful manner. Police officers will continue to conduct awareness campaigns by urging all stakeholders to respect the sanctity of human life.

(NYATHI. P) Assistant Commissioner Senior Staff Officer (Press and Public Relations) to the Commissioner-General of Police

Police General Headquarters

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...