ZimEye
The @chithospital Chitungwiza General Hospital has become predatory. They are now demanding that nurse aides on attachment should bring a box of latex gloves each week! Why should students on attachment subsidise the running of an institution? #Zimbabwe— Prof Changamire (@1changamire) May 16, 2022
