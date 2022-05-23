Mnangagwa War Vets Bribery Plans

By- The Zanu PF government is planning to pay one-off rewards and monthly pensions to a new batch of 160 000 war veterans who missed out during the first round of compensation in 1997.

The announcement’s timing might be wrong, considering that the country’s economy is heading south and comes just months ahead of general elections next year, which will raise vote-buying concerns in some quarters.

In 1997, the government paid out unbudgeted lump sums of nearly ZW$50 000 (US$4 300 at the time) to war veterans following months of protests.

This led to the collapse of the local currency which has never recovered.

The Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Saturday said it had vetted 165 130 of 207 103 people who submitted applications for compensation in the latest round of calls and:

a). 144 200 were successful,

b). 20 930 had their compensation bids thrown out

c). 41 973 applications are still being considered.

Using the success rate, it is projected that over 162 400 people are in line for the new payouts.

ZimLive reports that the names of those who were successfully vetted are set to be published in the government gazette.

Those who were unsuccessful can still appeal to the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Board within 30 days of publication.

