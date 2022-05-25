Police Forces CCC Members To Abandon Voter Registration programme.

By-CCC team conducting voter registration programme has been forced to abandon the process after the police have arrested the opposition’s team leader.

The CCC team leader Tawanda Mazanya was arrested after confronting the mobile ID & Births registration team why they prematurely left the registration centre without issuing any document as per the assignment

The exercise was initially scheduled to run for 7 days but the team left the registration centre after spending only 2 days. Champion Muzanya was arrested by Chisumbanje Police for questioning the officials behavior on alleged criminal insult.

