Chamisa Returns To Binga

By-CCC President Nelson Chamisa is returning to Binga for a thank you rally.

CCC announced Thursday that Chamisa would this weekend be at Siyabuwa and will address party supporters.

We’re in Binga this Saturday for a victory celebration rally. Speaker: Change Champion in Chief

Venue: Siabuwa Business Centre Date: 28 May 2022 Time: 11am – 5pm

